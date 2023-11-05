SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 5. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

One person died in an early morning rollover on the east side of Sioux Falls. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday according to the city of Sioux Falls.

The owners of Dynamic Development and American Legion Post 45 had a flag raising ceremony in Harrisburg.

Survivors of government-backed Native American boarding schools and their descendants are expected to share their experiences Sunday as U.S. officials make a final stop in Montana on their yearlong tour to confront the institutions that regularly abused students to assimilate them into white society.

Coffee lovers are in for a treat this weekend because the Dakota Coffee Festival is returning to Sioux Falls. The event won’t just be raising energy levels — it’ll also be raising money for three organizations.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.