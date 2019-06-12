Local News

UPDATE: One injured in rollover crash near Baltic Tuesday night

Jun 12, 2019 05:48 AM CDT

Jun 12, 2019 12:23 PM CDT

UPDATED 9:14 a.m.

BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) -- One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash caused a rollover on Interstate 29 near the Baltic exit on Tuesday night. 

Authorities say a 2005 Buick LaCrosse was heading north on I-29 when it slowed down and was rear-ended by a semi truck pulling a trailer. The Buick slid into the guardrail on the east ditch and then crossed back into the road where it a 2016 Jeep Renegade that was passing the semi. The Buick went into the median and rolled onto its roof 

Fanding Ceesay, 26, of Brookings, was the driver of the Buick. Ceesay was wearing a seatbelt and sent to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Charges are possible against Ceesay and Dylan Nelson, 25, of Hanley Falls, Minnesota, who was driving the semi. 

There were no other injuries and highway patrol continues to investigate the crash. 
 

5:48 a.m. 

Highway patrol troopers and firefighters responded to a rollover crash in northern Minnehaha county Tuesday night.

It happened before 11 p.m. near the Baltic exit on Interstate 29.

Right now we know at least one vehicle was involved and ended up on its top in the median. 

We hope to learn more information on the crash.
 

