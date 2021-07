SUMMIT, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover cash involving a semi.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday, south of Summit.

The semi landed on its top and the trailer flipped over in the ditch. Authorities say no one was hurt.

Troopers are currently investigating a semi rollover on 455th Avenue 5 miles south of Summit. #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/mKhSs36XI2 — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) July 19, 2021

Charges are pending against the driver.