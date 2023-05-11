Rollover crash in northbound lanes of I29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The northbound lane of Interstate 29 at the 26th Street exit was closed for a time Thursday evening following a rollover crash.

Traffic heading north on the interstate was being diverted off the road to avoid the crash scene.

Several emergency crews responded to the scene, including Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police. At least one ambulance was also at the scene Thursday evening.

Details are limited as of 6 p.m. CT. Look for updates to this story online and on KELO-TV.