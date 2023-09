HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — An injury crash closed a section of highway near Hartford for a time Friday.

A KELOLAND News photographer on scene was told by a witness a woman driving a pickup was thrown from the vehicle, landing on the road while the pickup went into the ditch.

Scene of crash near Hartford

Authorities confirmed a person had been injured, adding that she was “pretty lucky”, considering the circumstances.

The crash happened near the intersection of Western Ave. and 4th St. on the west side of Hartford.