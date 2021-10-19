Rolling Stone writer says South Dakota lawmaker name on anti-government list caught his attention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota lawmaker, known for his conservative views, has been tied to a group known as the Oath Keepers. According to the article in Rolling Stone magazine, State Representative Phil Jensen became a member of the anti-government political organization in 2014.

Senior writer Tim Dickinson wrote the article in Rolling Stone magazine. The information he used, which included Representative Phil Jensen’s name came from a data leak. Dickinson says he vetted the information and found it credible.

“Other people that I have personally contacted on the list have certified that they are members of the Oath Keepers,” said Dickison.

The Oath Keepers is mostly made up of military, police and first responders. So Dickinson says it was odd to see Jensen’s name since he is a member of the government.

“I think it raises a lot of interesting questions as to why a member of the government, state government would feel so comfortable signing up for this anti-government group, if indeed that is what he did, using his state bonafides and his state assets, email asset,” said Dickison.

Tom Hanson: And that’s what caught your interest?

“That’s what caught my attention, I mean it just really pops you now most of the folks on this list are using their g-mail or their SBC Global dot netmail you know, and not putting their honorifics on there. Some of them are bragging about their military bonafides or some other things, but most folks are pretty low key about who their employer is, so it sticks out like a sore thumb to see somebody write Senator Phil Jensen,” said Dickinson.

Like KELOLAND News, Dickinson has reached out to Jensen to verify his enrollment in the organization. Dickinson has talked with several others whose name appeared in the leaked documents.

“There are folks who are on this list who signed up, you know didn’t know much about it, signed up for a year thought better of it, you know there are reasonable explanations why one might have their name on this list,” said Dickinson.

Whether that is Jensen’s case, at this point we don’t know. The man who was once described as South Dakota’s most conservative lawmaker so far hasn’t talked about it.