Rolling Rez Arts Bus helps aspiring artists on Pine Ridge Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A colorful bus is rolling through the Pine Ridge Reservation with a creative mission.

Inside the Rolling Rez Arts Bus, you can find art classes as well as a bank. The First People’s Fund raised all the money for the bus. Lori Pourier, CEO of the First People’s Fund, says research shows 40 percent of households on the reservation are engaged in some sort of art.

“This is going to continue to travel in our community and outside our communities. We’ve also partnered with the Cheyenne River Youth Project on Cheyenne River and it’s been to Standing Rock, it’s been to Crow Creek. So, it moves around but we now were able to raise some funds from the EDA federal funding support to open up the Oglala Lakota Artspace next year,” Pourier said.

On October 30th, Pourier will be the keynote speaker for the 2020 South Dakota Arts Conference.