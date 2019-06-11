Rogue pig captured at Custer State Park
Custer State Park staff captured a rogue pig near Center Lake over the weekend.
Custer State Park posted this on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon:
The pig was captured and sent to a local humane society.
