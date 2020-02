SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot Harley Nights will celebrate 25 years in July and the event will celebrate with a well-known country musician.

Rodney Atkins will headline a Saturday, July 11 concert at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The 25th annual Hot Harley Nights will run July 10-11 at the fairgrounds. Over 24 years, the event has raised $3.5 million for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

More changes are expected to be announced at a March news conference.