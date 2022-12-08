SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local rodeo is bringing the ranch into the ring.

The Rodeo Extravaganza is setting up shop at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Cowboys and Cowgirls come together, put their money in a pot, and compete against each other,” Rodeo Extravaganza promoter Jared Lynch said.

The three-day event features everything from Barrel Racing to Team Roping to a Ranch Rodeo.

“It’s a four-man team and they dang sure got to work together. It is tough,” Lynch said.

The Ranch Rodeo teams are competing in events similar to everyday ranching chores.

“Trailer Loading, Branding, Wild Cow Milking, and a Rawhide Race,” Lynch said.

Event promoter Jared Lynch says Wild Cow Milking is a can’t miss event.

“They’ve got to go out there and rope this cow and keep her standing, milk her, and then run up into the crowd, where we have the judge at the top of the stands, and they’ve got to dump out their milk in front of everybody,” Lynch said.

“My favorite aspect of the Ranch Rodeo is the Rawhide Race,” Barrel Racer Brianna Twedt said. “Guys have to run down on their horse, pick up a guy on a carpet that they’re pulling with their horse and he jumps on it and they race another team back across the line and whoever gets the fastest time wins and it’s really fun to watch,” Twedt added.

Brianna Twedt is a fan of the Ranch Rodeo, but will also compete in the Barrel Racing event.

“I got my first horse when I was three and every little girl’s dream when they have a horse is to barrel race. I’m not super great at it but I really like doing it,” Twedt said.

And it’s a rodeo that aims to please fans of all ages.

“We really love the crowd to have a good time and we like to come out here and get everyone rowdy and just really get into it,” Twedt said.

“People that come usually say I will not miss the next one,” Lynch said.