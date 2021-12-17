Rodeo Extravaganza returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A unique event is making its return to W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

Cowboys from across the region, stretching from Kansas to Wyoming, are set to compete in the Rodeo Extravaganza.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to come out and see the days of the cowboy are still alive and strong,” Rodeo Extravaganza Promoter Jared Lynch said.

Promoter Jared Lynch says the main event is a Ranch Rodeo featuring competitions you won’t see at most rodeos.

“You’re going to see some wild cow milking, trailer loading, branding, and a rawhide race is pretty much getting drug around on an old cowhide around a barrel and come back. It’s kind of like a relay race,” Lynch said.

“Come showcase what we can do and have fun while we’re doing it with our good buddies,” Hills, Minnesota competitor Isaac Tilstra said.

Isaac Tilstra says the event is a great opportunity to get off the ranch and compete. And he is looking forward to the Wild Cow Milking competition.

“So, you run a cow and you have to rope it and then you’ve got to get milk out of her without letting her fall down or lay down, so you can’t rope her back feet, you can only rope her head, so somebody got to jump on her head, grab her tail, and get milk out of her,” Tilstra said.

Fans will also have the chance to bid on teams through an auction.

“Can have a little skin in the game. They can root for their team and get paid if they win,” Lynch said.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit a Minnesota family that recently suffered a tragedy.

“Our cut of the proceeds are going to be given away to a family in need, a great family that just lost their mother in a horse related accident,” Lynch said.

Adding to the list of reasons to check out this one-of-a-kind rodeo.

“It’s very family friendly and it’s something you’re not going to see at any other event,” Lynch said.

The Rodeo Extravaganza gets underway Friday at 6:30, with a musical act to follow. The rodeo continues through Sunday at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.