SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local rodeo is bringing the ranch, and all its daily chores, indoors at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

The Rodeo Extravaganza is three days of Barrel Racing, Team Penning, and Team Roping, but Ranch Rodeo is the star of the show.

“The Ranch Rodeo is unique because you don’t typically get to see the cowboys and cowgirls get to do ranch stuff right in front of you,” Rodeo Extravaganza promoter Jared Lynch said.

The Ranch Rodeo has participants competing in everything from Branding to Trailer Loading to Wild Cow Milking.

“They have to get a hold of the cow and milk it right in front of everybody, and then we actually have the judge way up in the top of the stands, they have to run through the crowd and show the milk to the judge that they actually got it milked,” Lynch said.

Jared Lynch is the rodeo’s promoter, and says it’s a family friendly event.

“We love to have the kids out, like to show them what cowboys and cowgirls do,” Lynch said.

The three-day event also features live music, food, and shopping.

“We’re a big family here, no matter where we’re at,” Horse N Stuff Tack owner Martha Allshouse said.

Martha Allshouse owns Horse N Stuff Tack in Watertown, and sells everything from western hats and saddles to horse-themed jewelry.

“Rodeo is part of my life. I have kids that do rodeo, and I get to meet new people and visit, wherever they come from,” Martha Allshouse said.

And once you turn your attention back to the rodeo…

“It gets a little wild and wooly every once in awhile, but it’s a fun deal to watch,” Lynch said.

Lynch says you might even learn something about the western way of life.

Barrel Racing begins at 5:30 Friday evening, and is free to attend.

The Rodeo Extravaganza continues with Team Roping at 10:00 Saturday morning, followed by the Ranch Rodeo and Barrel Race Finals at 6:30 p.m. The cost to attend the Saturday evening session is $15 per person, 6-and-under are free.

The rodeo wraps up Sunday morning with Team Roping.