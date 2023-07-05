SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the unsightly leftover of the Fourth of July celebration in KELOLAND. Many roads and ditches are lined with spent fireworks left for others to clean up. Because shooting off most fireworks are illegal in Sioux Falls, many will go just beyond the city limits to light them. But some people say the problem hasn’t been as bad, this time around.

Dave Burton has lived in Ellis, South Dakota for 35 years. So he’s seen a lot of fireworks trash accumulate during past Fourth of July holidays.

“A few years, it was really bad,” Burton said.

That includes spent fireworks in his own yard, although he says the debris field hasn’t been as large this year.

“Some years, I gotta go around a pick up a bucketful of waste, but this year, I only had one rocket in the backyard which wasn’t too bad,” Burton said.

Burton says yesterday’s rain along with the Fourth falling on a Tuesday might have to do with a little less debris than previous years.

“It seems like if the Fourth is on like a Saturday night, more people are available and if the weather’s nice. Now yesterday, the weather wasn’t that great and it was on a Tuesday night, so,” Burton said.

Families were enjoying fishing along the lake at nearby Family Park, where fireworks are not allowed, but where spent fireworks were scattered about the park.

“In the ditches, we’ve seen quite a few, on some of the dirt roads, we were just at another lake where we saw quite a few that weren’t picked up,” Beau Matson of Sioux Falls said.

Locals say people shooting off fireworks need to be more considerate by cleaning up their messes otherwise Fourth of July litterbugs will spoil the scenery of summer.

“We live in a beautiful state, we have a lot of good advantages for us here, especially in the Sioux Falls area, so pick up after yourself,” Matson said.

Employees at CHS Transportation in Ellis say they’ll often have to clean up the fireworks left along the road in front of their business.