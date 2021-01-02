Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department raises over $22k for firefighter’s girl in NICU

A volunteer fire department is just that- they’re not there for a paycheck, but to help out. That service goes beyond knocking down a fire. Little Lennon was born twelve weeks premature to Ty and Kristi Sabo of Pennington County in September. She’s now in the NICU at Sanford in Sioux Falls.

“She’s come a long way in three months,” Ty Sabo said.

“We’re definitely on the good side of things now,” Kristi Sabo said.

Ty is a volunteer with the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department in the Rapid City area. The department brought in $22,500 for the Sabos with a fundraising raffle; the drawing was held on Friday on Facebook Live.

“Our goal was to raise some money for them to help offset their medical bills and the travel back and forth from Rapid City to Sioux Falls,” said Gail Schmidt, fire chief with the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

The gesture left Lennon’s parents searching for the right words to describe how it feels.

“Breathtaking? Speechless?” Ty Sabo said.

“Not a whole lot of words to really describe it,” Kristi Sabo said. “We know that I mean that is going to help us tremendously in this situation that we’re in. I mean, the first time I had heard even what the money, the amount was up to, I lost it.”

“We just want to say a huge thank you to the entire community; $22,500 was raised in this raffle,” Schmidt said on the Facebook Live video. “This gives me goosebumps to say that. 882 tickets. I know this will go a long way to helping Ty and Kristi get through the medical expenses for baby Lennon.”

For this firefighter and his little girl, it’s another example of a department living up to its name.

“I’ve always been the type of guy to go and help people, that’s why I was on a volunteer department, ’cause I’m not looking to get paid and not do it full-time, just go out and help people, and it’s amazing to know that they’re willing to help back,” Ty Sabo said. “People you don’t even know just giving you money.”

“This is what we do in the fire service, it’s that brotherhood that, yeah we help each other out, we’re one team and one family,” Schmidt said. “And so, Ty and Kristi would bend over backwards for us, and we’re going to do the same for them.”

The family is hopeful that Lennon can go home in a couple weeks.