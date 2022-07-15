BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency calls for lost or injured hikers have been high this summer. That’s why several agencies are teaming up to be ready when that situation happens.

The Black Hills has hundreds of hiking trails ranging from a couple miles to dozens of miles long.

So when hikers get lost or injured, it can be tricky to find them and get them to safety. That’s what these crews are training for.

“The goal here is to work with the various agencies and make sure we are proficient with the equipment and we can do it in a quick fashion and really do what’s best for that patient, get them secured, stabilized and out of here,” Fire Chief Gail Schmidt, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Dept., said.

In this training, crews are rescuing an injured man in a challenging location.

“The scenario is that we have a 53-year-old male that has a compound fracture that took and Search and Rescue is on scene to help package the patient and the National Guard is going to come out and do an aerial hoist life,” Nick Rolfsmeier, Pennington County Search and Rescue, said.

With help from the South Dakota Army National Guard, a rescue like this can take anywhere from a half hour to two hours.

“This helps us, just working with the National Guard allowing us to efficiently work with the medics and the pilots to make sure that the situation is safe and as speedy as possible to get them to higher care,” Rolfsmeier said.

“So a lot of work and effort goes into these backcountry rescues,” Chief Schmidt said.

It’s hard work, but trainings like these, help emergency responders better serve their communities and save lives.

The Rockerville Fire Department says it performs hoist rescue training at least once a year.