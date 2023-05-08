SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rock Valley, Iowa, man was sentenced for sexually abusing a victim after providing the victim a bus ride home from a bar, according to Sioux County, Iowa, District Court.

Joe Lee Kats, 45, was sentenced today (May 8) on charges of sexual abuse in the third degree as a habitual offender and burglary in the first degree by sexual abuse. The charges stem from a January 2022 incident in which Kats had provided a bus to drive bar patrons to their homes. Kats entered the victim’s home without consent and sexually abused the victim.

Kats’ sexual abuse charge was enhanced to a Class “A” felony, because Kats had previously been convicted of sexual abuse in 2005 and lascivious acts with a child in 1997, the court news release said.