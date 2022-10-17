SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The family of a 17-year-old who was killed by a drunk driver, is keeping his memory alive by helping others with an annual fundraiser called ‘Rock the Rim.’

“His passion was basketball and children, and I knew I had to do something to combine those to carry on his legacy,” Roxanne Vogelgesang said.

Roxanne Vogelgesang organized ‘Rock the Rim’ an annual fundraiser to honor her 17-year-old son, Trevor who was killed by a drunk driver in 2015.

“He was such an amazing individual,” Vogelgesang said.

The fundraiser, which provides financial assistance to help families who face substantial ongoing medical expenses, was always held in Kadoka and featured some of the best high school players in the state.

But this year, Roxanne is moving the event to Sioux Falls where the Sioux Falls Skyforce will play an inner scrimmage game. Plus there will be half time entertainment and a number of NBA mascots.

“We are trying to expand and make a bigger platform, so we can reach more families and help more kids who need this help and who need assistance it really means a great deal to these kids and families where we can step in and help them,” Vogelgesang

“The cause, the passion, the energy just a good event to be involved with,” John Etrheim said.

John Etrheim, who was with the Skyforce for 11 years, is a volunteer for Rock the Rim. He says fans won’t be disappointed.

“You’re talking the best basketball players in the state and affiliated to the Heat so you got some two way players some who will be with the Miami Heat you got the best basketball, you throw all this entertainment into it if you remember the days of the Syforce of old we would just throw so much entertainment out there and you put a good cause on it with relatively inexpensive tickets, it’s really a great event,” Etrheim said.

An event honoring Trevor’s legacy and his passion to help others.

“We want to be able to step in and help these families when they need it the most,” Vogelgsang said.

Rock the Rim takes place October 29th at the Sanford Pentagon.

Doors open at 5 when you can meet the Skyforce players and get autographs.

100% of the proceeds from the game will go to Trevor’s Legacy’s Foundation.