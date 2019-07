DEADWOOD, SD (KELO) — A rock slide has closed a busy stretch of road in the Northern Black Hills.

HIghway 14A from Sturgis to Deadwood is shut down because of rocks falling from the cliffs along Boulder Canyon.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has set up road blocks on both sides of the highway.

Troopers describe the rocks as the size of small vehicles.

Authorities hope to reopen the road later on Saturday. In the meantime, drivers should take U.S. Highway 85 to get to Interstate 90.