Rock County Seed Library takes root in Luverne

LUVERNE, Minn. (KELO) — When you think of a library, you probably think of books, but a different kind of library has taken root in southwest Minnesota.

The card catalogs at the Rock County Community Library in Luverne are no longer used to search for books thanks to technology.

But staff at the library knew the pieces were still blooming with potential.

“It took a while to come up with the appropriate use for it, but all of a sudden it kind of hit us. Why not put a seed library together?” Rock County Community Library director Calla Jarvie said.

These drawers are filled with different kinds of seeds that people can take for free to plant.

Rock County Community Library teamed up with Project Food Forest and Prairie Ally to bring it to life.

“It allows people to maybe try gardening if they never have before with very little inputs. They don’t have to go and spend too much if they just want to try a few things or they want to try some new things,” Erin Hamann with Project Food Forest said.

The seed library launched in late April.

People have been coming to the library every day to get seeds.

“There’s already a lot of people who utilize the library and then gardening is popular, especially with the pandemic. Lots of people have gotten into gardening that didn’t before,” said Berty Stearns, an AmeriCorps member stationed at Project Food Forest.

“Of course we love books and we love people to check out books, but the library is not only books. We want you to learn for your entire life,” Jarvie said.

And one way to grow the mind is this seed library.

The seeds are free to anyone.

If you want to donate seeds to the program, just call the Rock County Library.