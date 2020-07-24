Rock County ‘Food Truck Days’ in place of county fair

LUVERNE, Minn. (KELO) – While several county fairs across KELOLAND are canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Rock County is looking to feed the need with a unique event. Not wanting to completely shut down the fun, the Rock County Ag team was hungry for a new idea that would give the community a little taste of normalcy.

Knowing the Rock County fairgrounds will remain empty this year leaves Lee Sells with an even emptier feeling on the inside.

“It’s a heartache to see there’s nothing going on and that we’re not set up for a great week and it’s very depressing to see that it’s empty,” Sells said.

Lee is the Vice President of the Rock County Ag Society. In early June, he and the board met to decide the fate of the fair.

“It was decided that it was of the best interest of the community that we postpone until 2021,” Sells said.

But that feeling of emptiness was soon replaced with a hunger to still give the public something to look forward to. They will have three food trucks set up for what they call ‘Food Truck Days.’

“They will be having all of the novelty fair items that everybody wants: from the cheese curds, mini doughnuts, gyros,” Sell said.

There will also be measures put on by the fair board and vendors to keep people socially distant. Masks are recommended. There will also be a 4H competition that’s closed to the public.

“The kids still then get the opportunity to show off the hard work they’ve been doing all summer to train their livestock to be show animals,” Sells said.

Those who chose to come might not get the full fair experience, but Sells hopes that this little taste can hold people over until next year.

“It’s not nearly what the fair would be normally for the community and surrounding area, but it’s the least we can do to bring something in so that everybody sill gets to enjoy some part of the fair,” Sell said.

The food trucks will be arriving on Sunday to prep for the event. It starts Monday and ends on Wednesday. Each day goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.