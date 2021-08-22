Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa – A rock band has canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.

The Des Moines Register reports the band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 show. The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines’ Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. Spoon instead will pay a show at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown music hall.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 