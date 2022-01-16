Rochester man gets 10 years in fatal pawn shop arson

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced a Rochester man to 10 years in prison in connection with a fatal pawn shop arson.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Montez Terriel Lee and several others broke into the Max It Pawn Shop in Minneapolis on May 28, 2020.

Surveillance footage shows him pouring an accelerant around the pawn shop and lighting the accelerant on fire. The pawn shop was destroyed. Authorities found the body of a 30-year-old man in the rubble.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright handed down the sentence Friday.

