Robert’s right turn: St. Francis House guest hopes story helps others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Reed’s road to the St. Francis House includes what he calls some “left turns.”

Today you can find the transitional home guest taking advantage of the programming and lending a hand around the place.

But several years ago you would’ve found him on a football field, even playing in the NFL for a time.

“Getting paid to play football, that’s everybody’s dream. Sometimes I look back, how did I go away from my dream?” St. Francis House guest Robert Reed said.

While he was pursuing that dream, he was also suffering from loss.

“I lost my mom, my brother getting murdered, losing my grandmother and stuff like that I just went to a state of depression where I didn’t really care about nothing. You know, you lost everything that was close to you, so I didn’t really take football or nothing serious no more. I turned to smoking weed and all of that type of stuff. In athletic sports, you can’t do that,” Reed said.

Reed says he spent time behind bars years ago for distribution of a controlled substance.

Now, he’s awaiting a second sentencing, but in the meantime he’s getting the help he needs from the St. Francis House.

“He owned his role in the play and takes complete accountability for his actions, but knows that that decision he made and that life that he led for that period of time doesn’t define him,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

The St. Francis House has played a critical role in helping Reed turn his life around.

“If you’re fighting addiction or mental health, everybody has a future. Just understand there’s people out there that really want to help you be better. We’ve just got to take the initiative to want to be better,” Reed said.

He hopes by sharing his story, he can help other people take the right turns in life.

Reed has also been mentoring other guests at the St Francis House.