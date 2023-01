SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The names of two people who were arrested in Roberts County after a search at a Sisseton home on Nov. 29 have been released by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office..

Rex Godfrey and Jessica Eagle were arrested because of the search. They are both facing multiple drug charges.

Deputies discovered more than three ounces of cocaine, two ounces of marijuana, 70 hydrocodone pills, $6,000 and two loaded handguns were found during the search.