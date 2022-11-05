ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people face multiple charges after a pursuit in Roberts County ended in Minnesota Friday evening.

According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. near Sisseton. The vehicle fled at a high rate and led the deputy on a pursuit towards Minnesota.

Before crossing the state border, according to the sheriff’s office, the driver and passenger switched seats while driving.

The pursuit continued in Minnesota, but a deputy with the Traverse County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed spike strips to bring the vehicle to a stop.

According to officials, the driver then fled on foot, and deputies deployed a taser on the man.

Both the driver, Brian Dumarce Jr, and passenger, Mary Warhol, were taken into custody.

Officials say there were two children in the vehicle. Both were unharmed.