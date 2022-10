ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Officials say Peter Steward pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges. He was supposed to turn himself in last month but failed to do so.

His most recent charges stem from selling meth with 500 feet of an elementary school. If you any information that could lead to Stewart’s arrest, call the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office right away.