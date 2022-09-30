ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two Roberts County deputies had a busy night that started when three people were arrested on a list of charges after a traffic stop in Sisseton.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday. When deputies searched the car, they found fentanyl, meth and marijuana. There was also a child in the car.

The driver, Brianna Goodteacher, faces multiple drug charges. One passenger, Krista Kirk, also faces drug charges, along with contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a child. A third person, Travis Morrison, was wanted for a parole violation.

Just under two hours later, those same deputies stopped a car near Sisseton. A search found fentanyl and meth inside. Both the driver, Joshua Gill, and passenger, Alyssa Tuttle, were arrested for multiple drug charges. Tuttle was out on bond for multiple drug cases.

Then just before 4 a.m. Friday, the deputies pulled over a car on Interstate 29 north of Sisseton. During an investigation, they learned the driver was smuggling illegal immigrants from Mexico and Veracruz into Minnesota. The investigation has been turned over to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.