SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Police say they responded to a robbery call in the area of 3400 block of S Gateway Blvd. A suspect brandished a knife while taking an undisclosed amount of money. Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle and was pursued by police.

Sioux Falls Police chased the vehicle into Iowa where they were assisted by Lyons County deputies. Deputies located the stolen vehicle, but not the suspect.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.