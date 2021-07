SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Roadwork is scheduled to begin next Monday for a large stretch of highway between Harrisburg and Canton.

Highway 115 will get new asphalt between the Harrisburg corner and Highway 18.

During working hours through the work zone, there will be one lane of traffic as well as flaggers and a pilot car. Travelers should expect around 15-minute delays.

Working hours daily are from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The $2 million dollar project is expected to be complete by October 29th.