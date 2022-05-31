SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are reminding drivers to use caution while driving on flooded roadways after Monday’s severe weather.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says water was covering portions of SD Highway 123 near Wilmot on Monday evening. They’re reminding drivers to be aware of road conditions.

Water covers county roads west of Milbank | Grant County Emergency Management

Water covers county roads west of Milbank | Grant County Emergency Management

Water covers county roads west of Milbank | Grant County Emergency Management

Water covers county roads west of Milbank | Grant County Emergency Management

Water over road near Wilmot | Courtesy South Dakota Highway Patrol

Nearby, a similar situation was happening in Grant County. Officials with Grant County Emergency Management say several county roads had water flowing over them Monday night. They say most county and secondary roads are underwater, washed out or will be washed out.

Heavy rain has now soaked much of eastern KELOLAND. The streaks of yellow and red show 3-day rain totals of 2 to 4″, with isolated areas even more near Aberdeen and near the Milbank areas.