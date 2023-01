SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to slow down and use caution Monday morning.

Authorities have responded to multiple slide-ins in Lincoln County and a rollover crash along Interstate 29 near the Lennox exit. There were no injuries reported.

Drivers should slow down, increase following distance, wear a seatbelt and not use cruise control, the sheriff’s office cautioned.