SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have closed a portion of Phillips Avenue Thursday morning.

Police say due to a police situation, vehicle, and pedestrian traffic will be closed on Phillips Avenue from W 41st Street to W 37th Street for the foreseeable future.

The auxiliary streets in the area are blocked at this time as well.

KELOLAND News has a photographer on the science.

Police were heard asking a resident to leave their home.

This is a developing situation. KELOLAND News will provide more details as they become available.