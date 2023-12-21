SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have closed a portion of Phillips Avenue Thursday morning.
Police say due to a police situation, vehicle, and pedestrian traffic will be closed on Phillips Avenue from W 41st Street to W 37th Street for the foreseeable future.
The auxiliary streets in the area are blocked at this time as well.
KELOLAND News has a photographer on the science.
Police were heard asking a resident to leave their home.
This is a developing situation. KELOLAND News will provide more details as they become available.