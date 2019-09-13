Roads around Brandon underwater

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Getting in and out of Brandon is a major headache for people. There’s only one way to go and that’s on the north side of town at Interstate 90. Floodwaters are to blame for area road closures.

“It’s so much worse than it was this spring. It’s a very dangerous situation,” Split Rock Township Supervisor Matt Staab said.

It’s bumper-to-bumper traffic in Brandon with one way in and out of town.

“To get in and out of Brandon right now is virtually impossible. It’s all I-90. Traffic is backed up like crazy. All the backroads going into and out of Brandon are all underwater,” Staab said.

Staab says roads are softer and water is higher right now than it was this past March. He says it’s going to cost a lot of money to fix area roads and it’s going to be a while before many are back in service.

“The sun’s not as intense. It’s going to be difficult getting gravel. With the tornadoes in Sioux Falls, there’s not going to be heavy equipment. This is going to be 2-4 weeks on some of these roads, if not longer,” Staab said.

Patience is needed but local resident David Lien says people are fed up with the weather.

“People don’t have any patience anymore but when you have devastation like this, it’s hard on everybody. I don’t like to see property destroyed. It’s just too bad but I guess Mother Nature is in control,” Lien said.

Lien has lived in Brandon for 40-plus years and suggests people steer clear of Split Rock Creek.

“The Split Rock is a fast-moving creek. It can be dangerous. Just stay off it,” Lien said.

In the meantime, all he and Staab can do is wait for the water to go down.

“We’re glad that the KELO forecasters are telling us no rain but if a storm sneaks through, we’re in trouble,” Staab said.

From the deck on the morning of 9/13 Posted by Brandon Golf Course on Friday, September 13, 2019

Here’s a look at more flooding in Brandon. The Brandon Golf Course posted these photos. It will be closed indefinitely. Course officials ask people not to go on or near the property.