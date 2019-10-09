Road safety reminders as snow moves through KELOLAND

Now is a good time to brush up on your winter driving skills as snow moves through KELOLAND.

“Trying to get mentally ready and it’s a job,” Driver Mona Jones said.

But it’s one Mona Jones is cut out for after living in South Dakota for more than 20 years.

“I try to play it as safe as possible,” Jones said.

That’s something everyone on the road should be doing as the first shot of snow approaches.

“Mother Nature’s coming. You’re going to have to deal with it along with everyone else, and do your part in leaving early, slowing down, and increasing that following distance, using your turn signals if you’re changing lanes, making a turn,” South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Shannon Orth said.

Or better yet, if you don’t have to be out on the roads when the conditions are poor, stay home.

“We come across a lot of crashes and slide-ins where we ask where they were going and they say, ‘To a friend’s house because I was bored,’ or something like that,” Orth said.

You won’t just be keeping yourself out of danger.

“That way you’re not putting others at risk, the first responders, law enforcement, medical personnel,” Orth said.

“Save yourself an accident…being safe for yourself and others,” Jones said.

As always, don’t use cruise control, whether you’re traveling in rain or snow.

And keep at least half a tank of fuel in your car at all times.

