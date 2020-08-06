Road safety reminders ahead of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

You may be noticing more motorcycles on KELOLAND roads right now.

Traffic is picking up as people head to the Black Hills for the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Hobe Runion and his friend Rick are are headed west on I-90 with a pair of motorcycles loaded on a trailer.

The Arkansas man and a group of friends are getting ready to ride in the Black Hills.

“It’s just a time to get away from it all and enjoy yourself and have a good time,” Hobe Runion said.

A good time, also means a safe time.

South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Murray says there are some things drivers should keep in mind as the road to the rally gets busier.

“Biggest thing is just want to make sure that other motorists are aware that there are going to be an abundance of motorcycles out there. Check your blind spots a little bit more before changing lanes, and just kind of take a little extra precaution,” SD Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Murray said.

It’s also important for motorcyclists to be extra mindful of their surroundings.

“Just be aware that sometimes people can’t see you as often as they usually can just because of the high density traffic,” Murray said.

“Keep your head on a swivel, and also don’t exceed your level of skill or the speed limit,” Runion said.

…because the days ahead are supposed to be about having fun.

“There’s some great riding, and it’s a time for us to spend some time together,” Runion said.

Trooper Murray also recommends motorcyclists wear a helmet and eye protection.

The rally begins on August 7th and runs through the 16th.