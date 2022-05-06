SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say three people have been arrested following an incident that involved the Sioux Falls SWAT Team.

Police say on Thursday, May 5, officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department planned to serve an arrest warrant on a man believed to be involved in an April 25 road rage shooting incident. Officials say the arrest warrant was for discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault and possession of stolen vehicle.

At police briefing on Friday, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the fugitive task force had information that the suspect, 18-year-old Andre Two Hawk, was at an apartment in the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue.

When police went to the apartment around 9:20 a.m., Clemens says Two Hawk wasn’t cooperating. By 11:20 a.m., SWAT was called to the scene. A negotiation team and gas were used to try and get the suspect and two other people out of the building.

Clemens says the suspects came out around 2:30 p.m. without incident. Officers were able to get a search warrant to go into the apartment. Two Hawk, 23-year-old Jacinta Dubray, and 18-year-old Alison Peltier were arrested on drug charges after marijuana and a small amount of meth was allegedly found.

Clemens said that on the morning of April 25, Two Hawk entered an unlocked car in the area of 1100 South Discovery Avenue, and he used the garage door opener to enter the garage. That’s where he found a Kia Sorento with keys inside and he took it.

Later that day, Clemens says Two Hawk was driving the stolen vehicle on Summit Avenue when he pulled out in front of another car. The victim honked his horn — that’s when police say the suspect vehicle followed the victim.

At one point, Clemens says Two Hawk leaned out of the suspect vehicle and fired a gun several times. The bullets did not hit the victim or his vehicle.

Sioux Falls Police used surveillance video from the area to identify the suspect.