SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An argument between two drivers at a stoplight led to gunshots.

Daniel Bien

Police say 33-year-old Daniel Bien cut off another driver on Saturday afternoon on the northeast side of town, which led to yelling, which led to Bien pulling out a gun and shooting at the other car.

The victim called 911 and followed Bien until police showed up.

There was a brief chase, but the police ended up calling it off.

Police were able to track him down and make an arrest.

Bien was on active parole and faces a long list of charges.

He’s expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.