SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A recent road rage incident in Sioux Falls turned into an aggravated assault.

Police say a car was tailgating another vehicle when a gesture was made by the driver in the front. The suspect followed the driver home, where a confrontation happened followed by thrown punches.

“At one point the victim, who had been in the front car, said she was calling police and was gonna get a license plate number and as she was trying to get a license plate number, the woman in the other car drove her car at the victim. No contact was made. She was able to get out of the way.” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

In court today, the 43-year-old suspect was given a PR bond and will be released from jail as long as she stays out of trouble. She cannot have contact with the victim.