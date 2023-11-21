BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings County are looking into what caused damage to a road last week.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened sometime before 4:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities say it appears that a tractor pulling tillage equipment was eastbound on 197th Street near 473rd Avenue.

Officials say the tillage equipment must have lowered while traveling and was pulled through the road.

The area is blocked off and repairs will be made.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call 605-696-8300 or 605-692-7867.