Road construction starts again in Sioux Falls Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend’s weather has many of us feeling some spring fever, but as that season approaches, so does another: construction season. Work restarts Monday at the 26th Street bridge near Southeastern Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.

It’s that time of year once again as commuters in Sioux Falls will see more construction.

“Tomorrow morning work will begin back on the new bridge that’s going over the Big Sioux River and the railroad tracks. Work stopped for three or four months because of the cold weather and winter and tomorrow morning’s the day we start right back there,” City Engineer Chad Huwe said.

Huwe said construction workers will spend the month of March forming up the new bridge on 26th Street.

“If weather cooperates, we’ll be driving on the new bridge here before too long,” Huwe said.

And although you’ll start seeing vests like this one around 26th Street again, you don’t have to worry about your daily commutes being heavily impacted.

“All the work will be happening on the areas that are already closed so there will be just minor impacts, maybe, if they’re bringing trucks in and things like that,” Huwe said.

Laura Drevlow likes to come to Rotary Park, right next to the bridge with her dog and children. She says she’s excited to see what all the construction will bring to Sioux Falls.

“We’re trying to focus on the end result,” Drevlow said.

Huwe hopes the weather continues to be nice so all of Sioux Falls can soon see the end result of this two year construction project.

“We didn’t get as much done as we thought we would last year because of the flooding and the tornadoes and just different items related to weather. So, fingers crossed, this would be perfect if we had this the next six weeks and we can get a lot done,” Huwe said.

In the meantime, Drevlow has some advice for drivers in the area.

“Be patient. Plan fifteen minutes more extra time,” Drevlow said.

Huwe says the city hopes to announce the start of a few more construction projects within the next few weeks.