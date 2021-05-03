Road construction projects underway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Drive almost anywhere in Sioux Falls today and you’ll see a lot of orange cones. Construction started today on three major road projects.

The orange barrels went up this morning right outside the Bagel Boy at 33rd and Minnesota. Coming from the south, you won’t be able to make a left turn into the restaurant, but manager Kevin Hauger is pretty sure his customers will find a way to get in.

“This is really nothing compared to the Covid, I would hope. We’ve got the best customers in the business, they come here no matter when it was Covid, construction, we just have a great following and we really appreciate all of them,” Bagel Boy manager Kevin Hauger said.

The project is scheduled to be done in September so Hauger says he may have to run some special summer deals if he sees his business slowing down. The man in charge of Sioux Falls street construction says the city will do what it can to keep cars moving.

“We’ll be maintaining traffic on Minnesota, but 33rd Street we’re going to close one side at a time to do that work, so that be something for drivers to be aware of and take a little extra time,” Sioux Falls principal engineer Josh Peterson said.

Detour signs are sure to frustrate some drivers, but engineer Josh Peterson says you should focus on the improvements.

“You have the delays while you’re going through it but on the plus side, you’re going to see some brand new pavement when we’re all done,” Peterson said.

Kevin Hauger says the project will upgrade this intersection and that’s good for his business in the long run.

“Progress is always good. It will be better for everybody once it’s done. Traffic should flow a lot smoother on Minnesota,” Hauger said.

A second major street project to start Monday… ripping up Phillips Avenue from 14th Street to 18th. A third project began on North Marion Road to help traffic flow better in and out of the new industrial park.