SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road construction season is officially here in South Dakota, including several big projects in Sioux falls.

For the Diverging Diamond Interchange at 41st Street and I-29, crews are removing concrete.

Officials say there have been fewer cars in the area, but remind drivers to slow down.

Another project that is underway is on the north side of the city along Minnesota Avenue.

Crews are improving the road between Russell and 2nd Street along with updating the sewer and water main pipes.

On the southeast side of Sioux Falls, crews will be expanding the intersection of East 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue.

The contractor is waiting on materials to arrive with work expected to start in late April or early May.

And finally, on the south side of the city, crews will be adding a second southbound lane along Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th streets.

Once construction starts in late spring, the road will be closed to traffic.