SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As construction season continues, the City of Sioux Falls is notifying the public of the following major closures/changes.

Beginning Monday, May 15:

East 10th St. & Sneve Ave.

The outside westbound lane on 10th Street will be closed for pavement repair. Completion date is anticipated within one week, weather permitting.

North Ebenezer Ave. & 9th St.

The road will be closed for railroad crossing improvements. Motorist should choose alternate routes using 12th Street, 5th Street, Marion Road or Lyon Boulevard. Completion date is anticipated within one week, weather permitting.

41st Street from Lake Ave. to Norton Ave.

The outside westbound lane of West 41st Street will be closed in this section of the street to make ADA accessibility along the corridor, restore driveways and repair curb and gutter. Completion date is anticipated in August weather permitting.

Beginning Tuesday, May 16:

S. Cliff Ave, between 49th St. & Tomar Rd.

The outside southbound land of South Cliff Ave will be closed for fence repair. Southbound traffic will remain but be reduced to one lane. Completion date is anticipated in two weeks, weather permitting.

South Lewis Ave. between 11th St. & 12th St.

South Lewis Avenue will be closed in this area to work on water and sewer improvements. Access to homes on either side of the closure will be allowed. Completion date is anticipated in one week, weather permitting.

As with any construction area, drivers should reduce speeds, use caution and consider alternate routes.

For more information or construction closures in other areas.