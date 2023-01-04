A portion of southeastern SD in a 511 road map at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 4.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are not good yet this morning in parts of KELOLAND.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said at about 8:30 a.m. that a section of Interstate 90 had re-opened. The section is from (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain to Mitchell. I-90 remains closed from Mitchell to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395).

SD DOT shared this advice for the I-90 section from Chamberlain to Mitchell: “Due to the heavy snowfall and sustained high winds experienced during this storm, travelers should expect to encounter snow and ice-covered roads and snow-covered shoulders; along with low visibility due to blowing snow.”

SD DOT said it anticipates re-opening I-90 around midday today.

Vehicles are stopped at the closure gate at mile marker 395 in Sioux Falls waiting for that section of I-90 to open, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said in a Twitter post. The Highway Patrol urged people not to wait on the interstate to travel because it makes it difficult for the DOT to plow.

No travel is advised on many other state and federal highways in southeastern KELOLAND.

A two-day storm dumped as much as 25 inches in parts of southeastern South Dakota.

Winter weather advisories are still in effect for parts of South Dakota. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said some areas will still pick some snow but not like on Monday night or Tuesday. Some areas could see an inch or two in South Dakota while parts of southwestern Minnesota could see around three inches.

Many schools are closed today in the region including the Sioux Falls School District.

Wind in some areas of southeastern South Dakota could also blow some snow around, Karstens said.