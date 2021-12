BRULE, S.D. (KELO) –Road conditions across KELOLAND are still icy following Friday’s snowstorm, according to law enforcement.

There have been several roll-overs along I-90 the South Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Saturday morning.

Photo Courtesy South Dakota Highway Patrol

Photo Courtesy South Dakota Highway Patrol

The South Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted the pictures above to remind drivers to use caution, slow down, and wear a seatbelt if you’re out on the roads today.