SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — Road conditions across the state remain snow-packed and icy.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) reminds motorists to use caution if you must travel. Pack an emergency kit that contains blankets, extra clothing, flashlights, food, water, and other first-aid materials.

Winds will increase Friday evening resulting in ground blizzard and whiteout conditions in some areas. High winds will continue through the weekend. Wind chills will be negative 50 degrees for most of the state.

Being outside for more than a few minutes can cause frostbit and hypothermia.

call 511.

