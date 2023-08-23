SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 2,000 runners are expected to take part in the Sioux Falls Marathon this weekend.

Athletes from around the world will run in the event on Sunday, August 27.

The event features a full marathon, half marathon, 5K and a dual-race option. All races will start and finish at Howard Wood Field.

The full marathon will begin at 6:30 a.m. CT, followed by the half marathon at 7:00 a.m. CT and the 5K at 10:15 a.m. CT.

Sioux Falls Marathon Full map

Sioux Falls Marathon Half map

Sioux Falls Marathon 5K map

Because of the event, the following streets will be closed temporarily, according to marathon organizers:

N. Western Ave (Russell St to Burnside St) 6:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Legion Drive (Western Ave to Hawthorne Ave) 6:00 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Hawthorne Ave (Burnside St to West Ave) 6:00 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

1st St (Western Ave to West Ave) 6:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

West Ave. Service Road (Hawthorne Ave to Madison St) 6:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Madison St (Lyndale Ave to Menlo Ave) 6:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

N. Lake Ave (Along Terrace Park) 6:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Menlo Ave (Brookings St to 4th St) 6:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

4th St (Menlo Ave to Duluth Ave) 6:00 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Duluth Ave (4th St to 9th St) 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

9th St (Duluth Ave to Phillips Ave) 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Dakota Ave (9th St to 5th St) 6:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

Main St (9th St to 5th St) 6:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

8th St (Minnesota Ave to Reid St) 6:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

6th St (Minnesota Ave to Weber Ave) 6:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

Phillips Ave (9th St to Falls Park Dr) 6:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

Phillips Ave (11th St to 13th St) 7:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

13th St (Phillips Ave to Dakota Ave) 7:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Dakota Ave (13th St to 9th St) 7:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Each street listed above will open once the last runner clears.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution on these streets that will be used for the races but not closed: