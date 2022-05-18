SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will be removing sign bridge structures in Sioux Falls that have damage resulting from the storm on May 12, 2022.

All sign bridges were inspected throughout Sioux Falls the morning of May 13, 2022, and it was determined which structures needed to be removed as a precaution.

The removals include the structure over Louise Avenue at Interstate 229 (Exit 1), the northbound structure over I-229 at mile marker two, and the southbound structure over I-229 at mile marker two.

Action Electric Company of Sioux Falls will be completing the removals of the sign bridge structures beginning with the sign bridge over Louise Avenue tonight, Wednesday May 18, 2022. The work will begin at 8 p.m. with the full closure of Louise Avenue.

The two structures over I-229 will be removed overnight on Thursday, May 19, 2022, with a full closure of both northbound and southbound I-229. Each sign bridge will take around six hours to remove.

Motorists are asked to consider alternate routes during this work. Traffic control signing will be installed with message boards to notify motorists of the closures.