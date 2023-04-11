SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If your commute takes you through southeastern Sioux Falls, you may want to find a different route.

Starting next Monday, 57th Street will be closed to through traffic from Veterans Parkway to Six Mile Road.

Local residents will be able to access the area.

The project will expand 57th Street to paved four lanes from Veterans Parkway to Sparta Avenue.

The street is expected to reopen in late October of this year. Drivers are asked to use caution in the construction area.