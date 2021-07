RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — If you are traveling in Rapid City this week, there is a road closure you should be aware of.

In a post on its Twitter, the City of Rapid City says East Watertown Street will be closed from Pine Street to Riley Avenue starting Thursday, July 15.

Effective Thursday, East Watertown Street closed between & including the intersections of Pine Street and Riley Avenue, for water main replacement, trenching and trenchless sewer repair, and restoring road surfacing. The anticipated completion date for this project is October 22 — City of Rapid City (@rcgov) July 12, 2021

Crews will be working to replace a water main, repair trenching and trenchless sewer, and restore road surfacing. The project is expected to be complete by October 22.